Globe partners with Internews to boost quality journalism, flight fake news

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Monday said it has partnered with non-profit organization Internews to support quality journalism and to fight misinformation.

With the partnership, Globe said it aims to promote authenticity by supporting vetted local media organizations through "programmatic advertising," it said in a statement.

Through Ads for News, Globe committed to channel ad spending to online news sites verified by Interviews including small and independent outlets, it said.

“This partnership is aligned with our advocacy to promote responsible online behavior. We are proud to be the first in the industry to partner with Internews in this noble initiative,” said Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Yoly Crisanto.

“Our goal is to bring to the fore what journalism ought to be: a chronicle of truth and a source of quality and useful information that could help communities realize their full potential,” she said.

Internews Ads for News Director Chris Hajecki said “Responsible media investment today will have a meaningful positive impact on communities and society tomorrow."

Ads for News is a global program led by Internews, which is also supported by the World Economic Forum, among others. It also aims to prevent advertising funds to be spent on sites linked to fake news, Globe said.

In the Philippines, Ad for News tapped the Asian Center for Journalism to lead the vetting of websites.

Internews supports independent media in 100 countries through training of journalists, fighting disinformation and offering business expertise.