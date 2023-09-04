Tokyo stocks open higher on hopes for pause in U.S. rate hikes

Pedestrians cross a street in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan, November 24, 2022. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE/File

TOKYO — Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, buoyed by speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may pause its interest rate increases.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 39.81 points, or 0.12%, from Friday to 32,750.43. The broader Topix index was up 6.78 points, or 0.29%, at 2,356.53.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, transportation equipment and mining issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 146.06-07 yen compared with 146.21-31 yen in New York and 145.41-43 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0774-0778 and 157.37-43 yen against $1.0768-0778 and 157.52-62 yen in New York and $1.0855-0857 and 157.85-89 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

