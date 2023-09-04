Gov't mulls PPP for South railway as China deal drags

MANILA - The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Monday said may scrap its deal with China on the Laguna to Bicol railway project and tap private investors instead.

Transport Undersecretary Cesar Chavez said the government may open the South Long Haul Railway project to Public-Private Partnership (PPP) since China has not approved the loan or contract for the construction of the project from Calamba to Daraga, Albay, more than a year since the Philippine government awarded the contract.

"Our position is that by the end of December, the Department of Transportation will have to go back to NEDA to ask for guidance [on] whether to still request for funding for the China Eximbank or to terminate the project management consultancy and also to withdraw the loan application for the China Eximbank," Chavez told the House Appropriations Committee.

"We may go to JICA, we may go to Asian Development Bank, we may go to foreign partners for the electromechanical and the rolling stock government will still be in charge of the right of way, the civil works with the private contractor. That's the way forward," Chavez added.

Chavez explained to lawmakers that the project, which runs about 368 kilometers, is covered by an existing contract with China Railway Design Corporation for a project management consultancy (PMC) in the amount of P14 billion.



However, there is no contract and loan approved or granted to the Philippine government from China, Chavez said.



DOTr representatives met with the Chinese Embassy but they were given no clear direction on this, he added.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista earlier noted that the railway, along with other projects, was stalled because China wants to charge an interest rate of 3 percent for the loans. The government believed this was too costly.



Meanwhile, Chavez updated lawmakers on the progress of the North-South Commuter Railway, which project is composed of three projects: Manila to Malolos, Malolos to Clark, and the South Commuter.



"As far as N1: Malolos to Clark, only three stations have not yet been awarded — that is Tutuban, Solis, and Caloocan. Otherwise, all the stations from Valenzuela to Clark ay tapos na po [or] ongoing construction," he said.

Chavez also said that in the Manila to Clark segment, 75 percent of the land is owned by the government, with only 25 percent in private property so he doesn't expect problems.



All contracts have also been signed for the 56-kilometer Manila-Calamba segment, including the 19 stations.



Unlike the Laguna to Bicol railway project, the Clark to Calamba line is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Asian Development Bank.