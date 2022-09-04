JAKARTA - Tech giants Facebook and Grab are looking to hire more Filipino workers in their Singapore offices, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said on Sunday.

Ople did not say what jobs the two tech companies were looking for, but noted that the firms are “keen on hiring from us.”

“The good news is that Facebook Singapore is actually hiring Filipino workers,” she said.

“For the first time, Facebook has requested for accreditation as an employer which speaks a lot about the excellence of our Filipino IT professionals,” she said.

The Ministry of Health of Singapore has also reached out to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and “expressed their desire to explore ways of recruiting or hiring more of our health workers for employment in Singapore.”

“Hindi pa kasi sarado iyong talks and iyong pipirmahan namin na document, but possibly through a government-to-government arrangement,” Ople said.

There are about 200,000 overseas Filipino workers in Singapore, she said.

Of this number, 84,000 are domestic workers, while the rest are professionals and skilled workers in various industries.