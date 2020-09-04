Regulating content on Netflix, other streaming services to 'empower' viewers: MTRCB

MANILA - The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on Friday said the proposed measure to regulate content on Netflix and other online streaming services was meant to empower Filipino viewers.

The board recently finalized draft guideline meant to ensure that all video platforms operating in the country "are complying with Filipino contemporary values," MTRCB chair Rachel Arenas told Teleradyo.

The board on Thursday urged the Senate to craft a policy granting them the authority to regulate online streaming services.

"It’s not to curtail their freedom, it's actually to empower our viewers especially now 'yung mga tao karamihan (majority) are working from home," Arenas said.

"In fairness with them, they’re willing to collaborate and cooperate with us...They agreed naman that they’re going to look at our guidelines and I assured them that we’re not going to give you a hard time," she added.

Arenas said they encourage self-regulation and proposed a strict monitoring system. The agency will also rely on viewers' reports, she said.

Arenas also assured the public that the regulation, if approved, won't be as stringent as what is being done in South Korea.

"Iba iba ang kultura ng bawat bansa (culture is different in every country), [in South Korea] they review every material that comes out in Netflix that’s why delayed sila ng 6 months or even a year," Arenas said.

"Yung sa akin kasi I don’t want na pag naririnig nila ang MTRCB nega na agad. Parang galit sila agad. Iba naman ang MTRCB ngayon, the times have changed," she added.

The MTRCB is mandated to review all motion pictures shown in the Philippines based on contemporary Filipino values.

ABS-CBN has reached out to Netflix for comments.