Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The 34th Philippine Travel Mart (PTM) on Saturday unveiled a tourism package to the West Philippine Sea and the Bangsamoro, where organizers promoted the destinations' natural beauty and pristine beaches.

The chartered expedition to the Spratly Islands is organized by the Kalayaan Tourism Development Center, featuring a 7-day, 6-night tour package in 5 destinations including Lawak Island, Patag Island, and the famous Pag-asa Island, organizers said.

The expedition covers full board meals, internet connection, water sports, recreational activities, and a relaxing massage.

"The primary objective of this project is to shine a different light to the Spratly Islands kasi every time we see the Spratly Islands on the TV news its all about the territorial dispute," said Ken Hupanda, a municipal tourism officer in Kalayaan, Palawan.

"Aside from the natural raw beauty of the area... it's really unspoiled, there are a lot of mystery that covers the islands," Hupanda added.

Operating only 3 trips per year, with a maximum of 20 people per trip, the expedition offers an exclusive and extraordinary experience.

BANGSAMORO TOUR

Aside from the Spratly Islands expedition, visitors at the travel mart can also explore the beauty of the Bangsamoro.

The region's exclusive pavilion, designed to resemble a beautiful mosque, showcased tour packages to unspoiled beaches, exotic cuisine, and the distinct architecture in Basilan, Sulu, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Sur, and Maguindanao del Norte.

Rosslaini Alonto, director-general of the Ministry of Trade and Investments Tourism in Bangsamoro, emphasized the desire of the region to dispel misconceptions.

"We want people to dispel na sabi nila nakakatakot but ang dami-dami naming pwede i-offer na me-enjoy at matututo ang ating kababayan," said Alonto.

(They said the place is scary but we have so many things to offer to the public that they could enjoy.)

Alonto also highlighted the increasing availability of flights to the region, making it more accessible to travelers.

The 34th Philippine Travel Mart was organized by the Philippine Travel Operators Association (Philtoa) and kicked off on Sept. 1 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. This is supported by the Department of Tourism.

Over the course of 3 days, the travel mart gathered some 200 exhibitors, including hotels, resorts, airlines, travel agencies, and tour operators, all eager to entice visitors to explore the country's lesser-known destinations.

This much-anticipated event serves as a testament to the resilience and recovery of Philippine tourism, inviting visitors to explore the hidden gems and unique experiences the country has to offer.

Aside from the exclusive tour packages and cultural showcases, the PTM also offers on-the-spot deals and discounts, making it an ideal event for travel enthusiasts looking to plan their next adventure.