Filipino business bags best franchise award at Burj CEO Awards

Walther Uzi Buenavista of The Shawarma Shack bagged the Best Franchise of the Year award at the Burj CEO Awards. Photo courtesy of CEO Clubs Network on Facebook.

MANILA -- A Filipino business bagged the Best Franchise of the Year award at the recently-concluded Burj CEO Awards.

Walther Uzi Bautista and The Shawarma Shack took home the award at the event, often dubbed the "corporate Oscars".

The Shawarma Shack is known for its "buy 1 take 1" shawarma concept, which started in 2015. It now has over 750 stores all over the Philippines.

The company also takes pride in bringing premium yet budget-friendly cuisine.

The 2023 Burj CEO Awards was held on board a luxury Mediterranean cruise from Greece to Turkey from August 22 to 27.