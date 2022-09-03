Oil-price rollback projected next week

Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Oil prices are expected to drop next week after two straight weeks of price hikes, industry estimates showed Saturday.

This rollback, however, barely offsets the previous increases, which have amounted to about P8 per liter for diesel.

Gasoline prices are expected to fall by P2.60 to P2.90 per liter, kerosene by P1.60 to P1.90 per liter, and diesel by P1.60 to P1.90 per liter.

Industry experts have previously said it was hard to tell if rollbacks will continue over time.

" ’Yan ang mahirap sagutin pero mukhang magsi-see-saw depende sa epekto ng sa desisyon ng OPEC isa po yan at nakikita natin nandun talaga ang recession fears," Leo Bellas, Jetti Petroleum president said. – Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News