LIST: Megaworld Lifestyle Malls adjusted mall hours

MANILA - Megaworld Lifestyle Malls said Thursday it updated the operating hours of its retail establishments as well as its anti-pandemic health and safety guidelines.

The adjusted mall hours is in line with the government's decision to place Metro Manila under general community quarantine, the mall operator said in a statement.

"Megaworld Lifestyle Malls is updating its operating hours and introducing new guidelines for customers in compliance with the national government directives transitioning Metro Manila into General Community Quarantine," the mall operator said in a statement.

Updated mall hours:

Metro Manila

Eastwood City 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

Uptown Bonifacio 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Forbes Town 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Venice Grand Canal 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lucky Chinatown 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Newport Mall 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Village Square Alabang 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Three Central Mall 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Alabang West Parade 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Paseo Center Makati 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

San Lorenzo Place Mall 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Arcovia City 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

California Garden Square 10 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Luzon/Visayas

Southwoods Mall 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Festive Walk Iloilo 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Twin Lakes Shopping Village 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mactan Newtown 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mandatory wearing of masks and face shields is still implemented, the operator said.

Based on guidelines by the Department of Health, face shields should have the following specifications:

Made of clear plastic or acetate

Allows clear visibility

Fog- or smoke-resistant

Fits the forehead firmly

Covers the entire face (eyes, nose and mouth)

Easy to clean and disinfect

Malls are allowed to operate under limited capacity based on the guidelines released by the country's coronavirus task force.