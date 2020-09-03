Home  >  Business

LIST: Megaworld Lifestyle Malls adjusted mall hours

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 03 2020 04:13 PM

MANILA - Megaworld Lifestyle Malls said Thursday it updated the operating hours of its retail establishments as well as its anti-pandemic health and safety guidelines.

The adjusted mall hours is in line with the government's decision to place Metro Manila under general community quarantine, the mall operator said in a statement.

"Megaworld Lifestyle Malls is updating its operating hours and introducing new guidelines for customers in compliance with the national government directives transitioning Metro Manila into General Community Quarantine," the mall operator said in a statement.

Updated mall hours:

Metro Manila

  • Eastwood City             10 a.m to 8 p.m.
  • Uptown Bonifacio            10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Forbes Town                10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Venice Grand Canal            10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lucky Chinatown             9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Newport Mall                 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • The Village Square Alabang    10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Three Central Mall            11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Alabang West Parade        10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Paseo Center Makati        11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • San Lorenzo Place Mall        10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Arcovia City                10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • California Garden Square        10 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Luzon/Visayas

  • Southwoods Mall            10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Festive Walk Iloilo            10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Twin Lakes Shopping Village    10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Mactan Newtown            11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mandatory wearing of masks and face shields is still implemented, the operator said.

Based on guidelines by the Department of Health, face shields should have the following specifications:

  • Made of clear plastic or acetate
  • Allows clear visibility
  • Fog- or smoke-resistant
  • Fits the forehead firmly
  • Covers the entire face (eyes, nose and mouth)
  • Easy to clean and disinfect

Malls are allowed to operate under limited capacity based on the guidelines released by the country's coronavirus task force.

Read More:  ANC   ANC Top   Megaworld   Megaworld Lifestyle Malls   Megaworld mall schedules   operating hours  