SMC now exclusive distributor of Ferrari in PH

MANILA - San Miguel Corporation is now the exclusive distributor of Ferrari in the Philippines, following a similar deal with BMW.

At the formal launch of the partnership Friday, SMC President Ramon Ang said SMC subsidiary Velocita Motors has been chosen by Ferrari to be its distributor in the country. Ferrari has been under several distributors in the country in the past years.

Ang, a known car enthusiast, said Ferrari is the right brand for San Miguel.

"Honestly without any bias, when it comes to sports cars, it's Ferrari... It's an iconic brand, unequal to any other brand," Ang told reporters.

Ang is confident of the luxury vehicle business in the Philippines amid inflation and other global issues affecting supply chain. He said after the pandemic, like 'revenge travel,' there is now "revenge buying of luxury cars".

"There's a niche and a lot of really hard working businessmen can afford it," he said.

Ang said there is a line of buyers already, but even if one orders a car now, he revealed one won't get it yet because of the high demand globally.

"Today, Ferrari cars, even if you want to buy one, you gotta wait for 2-3 years to get a car. Maybe by then, you will have enough savings," he said.

Two vehicles were presented at the media launch: one of which is the Ferrari Purosangue, the first of its kind in the company with four doors. Ferrari vehicles are reportedly priced P20 million to P50 million each depending on the model.

Ang remains optimistic this new business will drive growth for the company. When asked if he will bring in other motor brands, he replied there are no plans yet, as of now.

