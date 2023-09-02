Celebrating MSMEs as modern day heroes

Every year, on National Heroes Day, we take a moment to remember and honor those who sacrificed their lives for the betterment of our nation. While we pay tribute to these brave individuals, it is also essential to acknowledge the heroes of our present time - the Micro Small Medium Entrepreneurs (MSMEs). In a country where an overwhelming majority of businesses fall under this category, they deserve our recognition.

Being an entrepreneur myself, I understand the challenges that MSMEs face daily. From navigating the complexities of doing business to sourcing raw materials locally and globally, their journey takes work. Furthermore, they must constantly think of innovative ways to remain profitable and expand their customer base in a highly competitive market.

Despite these hurdles, many people, especially millennials, are venturing into entrepreneurship. One event I participated in was the Youth Summit of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quezon City Chapter (PCCI QC). The theme was Creating Future Industry Leaders.

It was a moment where there was an exchange of opinions and pledges of support for the youth. This wave of startups not only brings fresh ideas and perspectives but also contributes to the overall economic growth of our nation. These individuals are the unsung heroes of our time, driving innovation and creating job opportunities for others.

One of the reasons why MSMEs are heroes in their own right is their contribution to the local community. By starting businesses, they provide essential goods and services and generate employment opportunities, supporting the livelihoods of many families. This ripple effect positively impacts the economy, helping to reduce poverty and inequality.

In addition to their economic contributions, MSMEs are trailblazers regarding sustainability and social responsibility. Many adopt eco-friendly practices and incorporate ethical values into their business models. Their commitment to making a positive impact on society is truly commendable.

So, the next time you think of heroes, don't limit your thoughts to the brave men and women of the past. Please take a moment to appreciate the MSMEs shaping our present and future. Their determination, resilience, and innovation deserve our utmost respect and support. Let us celebrate them every day.

