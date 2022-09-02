MANILA - Emperador Inc on Friday said it is the first Philippine company to be added to the Straits Times Index (STI) few months after its secondary listing to the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The STI is a market capitalization weighted index tracking the performance of the top 30 companies listed on the SGX, Emperador told the stock exchange.

“It is an honor to be the first and only Philippine company to be part of the STI alongside reputable roster of global companies. Being a constituent in the benchmark index of Asia’s most international exchange further solidifies Emperador’s status as a global company,” Emperador Inc president Winston Co said.

“Inclusion in the STI is a testament of Emperador’s consistent outstanding performance through the years. We are currently embarking on our aggressive international strategy and we are glad to have an exposure of this scale,” Co added.

Emperador in July listed on the SGX. It is the first Philippine Stock Exchange-listed company to conduct a secondary listing on the SGX.

Emperador owns Emperador Brandy and Whyte and Mackay. Its portfolio also includes Fundador Brandy. Dalmore, Jura and Tamnavulin Single Malt Scotch whiskies. Its products are available in over 100 countries globally.



