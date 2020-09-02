BPOs, government top recruiters despite virus impact on economy, businesses: Jobstreet

MANILA - Business Process Outsourcing firms and the Philippine government are the leading recruiters on the platform today despite job cuts and retrenchments in other businesses due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, recruitment portal Jobstreet said Wednesday.

For the last 6 months, there has been a growing number of jobs from the BPO sector and government in the platform, JobStreet country manager Philip Gioca told reporters in a virtual briefing.

Human resource consulting and education are in the third and fourth place, he said.

The Civil Service Commission tapped the recruitment portal to open at least 10,000 nationwide job opportunities in a virtual career fair to jobseekers all around the country, Gioca said.

"We look at the app that despite the last 6 months lockdown, we see that these 4 industries are actually moving the needle," Gioca said.

"Because of online we can feature jobs nationwide you don’t need to go to Manila to actually apply, which is one of the benefits of this career fair," he added.

Using the platform to hire government workers gave the government a wider reach while protecting the population from contracting COVID-19, he said.

The job fair, which will be held online from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18 will help reduce unemployment in the country with at least 27 million total jobless Filipinos according to a survey by the SWS, Jobstreet said.

More than half of jobseekers were affected by the pandemic. Some 17 percent of workers were permanently retrenched, while 43 percent were temporarily out of job, according to JobStreet’s latest report as of August 2020.

At least 98 percent of recruiters have implemented changes in hiring, 74 percent required employees to work from home while 55 percent have frozen the number of new hires and are are laying off staff, the report said.

Civil Service Commissioner Aileen Lizada said many government agencies would participate in the online career fair.

"No more long lines, no more queuing, no more worries if you're going to be exposed, we encourage you to join....This is the time for you to serve the government, to serve your countrymen, to serve the public," she said.

Lizada said the top 5 posts are the following:

Deputy register of deeds

Admin officer

Attorney

Accountant

Procurement officer

Research specialty

Medical officer

Gioca said majority of jobs available during the CSC career fair would require a Civil Service eligibility. However, there will also be positions that will not require passing the CSC examination.

Interested applicants can register to the virtual job fair by creating and downloading the Personal Data Sheet through the Online Career Fair microsite and upload it to their JobStreet profile.

As of today, there are 10 million subscribers on the platform with average daily visits of 600,000, Jobstreet Philippines said.