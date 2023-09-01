Presidential Communications Office handout

MANILA — The Philippines and Montenegro are planning stronger two-way tourism exchanges that could strengthen cooperation and boost the two countries' economies, Malacañang said Friday.

Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Montenegro Prime Minister Dritan Abazović tackled the "possibility of adopting Montenegro's successful strategies in the Philippines and vice versa."

Marcos noted the continuous economic growth of the country through tourism.

“Tourism has become also very important for the Philippines and we see it as an important part of the transformation of the economy because during the pandemic, it was zero. So, now we have to build back,” said Marcos.

Abazović welcomed the development and hoped for a stronger Philippine tourism.

The Palace said Abazović is in the country two watch the FIBA match between Montenegro and the United States Friday.

Video from RTVM