MANILA -- More Filipino families are buying food and other necessities in small packets or sachets as prices rise, market research firm Kantar said Friday.

"Aside from more affordable brands...shoppers are coping with inflation by downsizing. Now they have to buy sachets on a daily basis," said Bea Coronel, Kantar Philippines Client Manager.

Coronel made this statement as Kantar named the top 10 most chosen fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands in the Philippines.

Lucky Me! instant topped the list for the second time, after data showed that 98.9 percent of Filipino households--or around 27.4 million shoppers--bought Lucky Me! about 33 times per year.

Behind Lucky Me! are coffee brands Nescafé and Kopiko. In fourth place is the condiments brand Silver Swan, and at fifth is soft drink giant Coca-Cola.

Meanwhile, Bear Brand, Surf, Maggi, Great Taste, and Datu Puti completed the list.

The list is a result of Kantar’s annual analysis of a brand’s strength based on the choices Filipino shoppers make for their households.

Kantar measures the brands' consumer reach points based on the number of households in the country, how many of those households buy the brand, and how often they choose it.

"There is now a higher demand for FMCG and companies must be able to capitalize on that split second when shoppers decide and choose one brand over another," said Coronel.

Kantar said brands can make themselves attractive to Filipino households by selling their items in stores close to shoppers, or by expanding their product portfolio to attract more buyers.

Innovating, or introducing new variants based on customers' neeeds, will also help brands stay relevant, the firm said.