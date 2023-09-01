LPG prices rise, more pump price hikes seen next week

MANILA - Prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) increased on Friday, Sept. 1 reflecting higher contract prices in the global market.

The price of LPG has gone up by P6.65 per kilo or more than P73 for an 11kg cylinder.

This means retail prices now range from over P800 to nearly P1,000 per regular tank.

An LPG dealer predicts that prices will continue to rise in the coming months due to increased stockpiling by European and other countries for the winter season. This means that retail prices are likely to surpass the P1,000 mark per regular tank.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Fuel prices are set to rise again next week, marking the 9th consecutive week of increases.

Diesel, gasoline, and kerosene prices are expected to become more expensive based on the average of the first four trading days.

Diesel is seen to increase by P0.85 per liter, gasoline by P0.20/L, and kerosene by P0.90/L. When premiums and other cost factors are considered, prices may rise by an additional P0.20 to P0.30/L.

Since July 11, retail fuel prices have significantly increased: by over P13/L for diesel, P9.15/L for gasoline, and P12.65/L for kerosene.

Leo Bellas, the president of JETTI Petroleum, explains that the increase in fuel prices is primarily due to a tight supply. He mentions that if Saudi Arabia and Russia decide to continue their production cuts in October, international market prices will continue to rise.

According to Bellas, it seems that the cartel is aiming to maintain a certain pricing level to sustain their profits and cover investments in refinery upgrades.