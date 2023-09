MANILA — Many flights have been canceled as rains in Luzon persist because of the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Philippine Airlines on Friday announced that it has canceled the following flights due to bad weather.

PR 306/307

Manila - Hong Kong - Manila

PR 300/301

Manila - Hong Kong - Manila

PR 318/319

Manila - Hong Kong - Manila

PR 310/311

Manila - Hong Kong - Manila

PR 330/331

Manila - Xiamen - Manila

PR 356/357

Manila - Jinjiang - Manila

Monsoon rains will continue to lash Luzon on Friday as 3 storms enhance the habagat, state weather bureau PAGASA said.