Budget deficit falls in July 2023

MANILA — The Philippine budget deficit in July declined to P47.8 billion from P86.8 billion a year ago, on the back of increased revenue collection and a slower increase in government expenditures, the Bureau of Treasury said on Friday.

It reported that revenue collection grew by 33.4 percent, while government spending only grew by 16.22 percent.

The bureau noted that the drop in the budget deficit also brought down the January-July shortfall to P599.5 billion, lower by 21.22 percent compared to the P761.0 billion registered in the first seven months of 2022.

Treasury said the national government's revenue collection reached P411.7 billion, as both tax and non-tax collections improved. The Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) net collection reached P273.1 billion, while the Bureau of Customs collected P73.1 billion.

Income from the Bureau of the Treasury, meanwhile, surged to P50.8 billion.

Government expenses reached P459.5 billion, up from P395.4 billion in July 2022, due to higher expenses from the social welfare, health, and agriculture departments.