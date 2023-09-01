Basic deposit accounts up 170 pct in first quarter of 2023: BSP

MANILA -- The number of basic deposit accounts (BDAs) in the country grew as more people signed up to get their national IDs, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Friday.

A BDA is a deposit product with a low account opening balance requirement of P100 or less, no maintaining balance, no dormancy charges and simple identification requirements.

The BSP has been promoting BDAs as a tool for financial inclusion so that more people can access the formal financial sector.

In a statement, the BSP said there were 21.9 million basic bank deposit accounts in the first quarter of 2023, up 170 percent from the 8.1 million in the first quarter in 2022.

The central bank said there was a spike in BDAs after accounts opened with the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) were converted to BDAs.

The Land Bank of the Philippines and the Philippine Statistics Authority worked together to onboard unbanked PhilSys registrants into the formal financial system after their biometrics were captured, resulting in an additional 7.5 million BDAs.

The total value of BDAs also reached P27 billion, a 432 percent rise from P5.1 billion in the same period last year.

The BSP also noted that five more banks started offering BDAs in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in 4.3 million newly opened accounts.

RELATED STORY: