MANILA - The Philippines is still playing catch up with the rest of the world when it comes to rolling out and using 5G networks, an official of Nokia said on Thursday.

Although the growth in the average data per user in the Philippines is "exponential" compared to the linear trend globally, its 5G use lags behind by a few years, Nokia Southeast Asia Chief Technology Officer Arthur Gerona said.

By 2026, 5G traffic is likely to overtake 4G globally, Nokia said, citing a study, adding that this will also occur in the Philippines but later by a few years.

"The growth of 5G, the overall data traffic from 5G will exceed that of 4G in the next couple of years globally. The trend is the same in Philippines, but we’re a couple of years lagging," Gerona said.

Local telcos’ shutdown of their 3G networks could also boost the growth in 5G since it is using the same bandwidth, he said.

PLDT Inc earlier said it was accelerating the "sunsetting" of its 3G network to maximize assets.

5G signal is currently limited to certain areas, but it is growing rapidly as telcos hasten the deployment of their 5G networks.

Meanwhile, Nokia also said it is committed to helping Philippine enterprises transform as the demand for 5G connectivity grows across the globe.

The telco equipment vendor said its new Nokia Smart Node can enhance 5G connectivity indoors.

The Nokia Smart Node, which is like a "miniature 5G base station" for the home, is likely to be available in the country by the end of the year or in early 2023, Nokia Philippines head Carlos Reyes said.

"We have a long history of working in the Philippines to accelerate digital transformation for businesses and the community, and we remain committed to delivering greater operational productivity and efficiency through our next generation-communication technology," Reyes said in a briefing.

Fixed line and mobile internet speeds in the Philippines have risen in recent years.

Broadband industry tracker Ookla noted improvement in 5G availability improved as Right of Way rules were eased and as telcos boosted their investment in 5G networks.

RELATED VIDEO: