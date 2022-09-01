Lufthansa pilots to go on strike amid wage dispute

Pilots at German airline Lufthansa will strike on Friday amid an ongoing wage dispute that could prolong the summer of travel chaos.

The pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year for its more than 5,000 pilots but said discussions had failed. The strike would affect both passenger and cargo flights.

"We have not received a sufficient offer today either," said VC spokesperson Matthias Baier. "This is sobering and a missed opportunity."

The strike announcement comes after pilots at Lufthansa's subsidiary Eurowings earlier in the day also voted in favor of strikes. They, however, first want to continue wage negotiations with their employer.

Airlines including Lufthansa have been forced to cancel thousands of flights this summer due to strikes and staff shortages.

They have caused hours-long queues at major airports, frustrating travelers.

Earlier this month, Lufthansa's management reached a pay deal with ground staff, averting further walkouts after a strike had forced it to cancel more than 1,000 flights.

