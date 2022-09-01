MANILA - Fruitas Holdings on Thursday said it would foray into the optimized distribution business with the announcement of its cloud kitchen called Nube Kuxina.

Nube Kuxina will put together existing food brands including Balai Pandesal, Ling Nam Sabroso Lechon, De Original Jamaican Pattie and other food products and its traditional beverage offerings, the company said.

The format, where it caters to delivery without dine in options, is best suited for "current market realities" which were altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company told the stock exchange.

Fruitas said it would allow them to reach customers more efficiently and through many strategic locations.

No official formal launch date was disclosed.

Fruitas said it is eyeing further expansions. As of August 2022, the group has 720 stores nationwide.

