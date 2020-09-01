Tycoon Lucio Tan's spouse Letty passes away

Lucio Tan's wife Lucia "Letty" Gonzales Tan passed away on Aug. 31, the Tan family confirmed on Tuesday. Handout

MANILA - Tycoon Lucio Tan's spouse Lucia "Letty" Gonzales Tan passed away due to a "lingering illness," her family confirmed Tuesday. She was 77.

Tan, the mother of LT Group president Michael Tan, died on Monday Aug. 31.

"The Tan family requested family and friends to offer prayers for Mrs. Tan who lost her battle to a lingering illness," the statement said.



Tan left behind spouse, Lucio, 86, and children Michael and Angeline, Sharon and Edgard, John and Nancy, Cherry and Alfred, Timmy and Christine and her grandchildren.

"Our Mom will always be remembered for her kindness and big heart. We will all miss her. May the Lord God bless her soul as she joins Him in heaven," her children said.



Wake will be at Chapel 3 of Heritage Park Memorial Chapel in Taguig City from Sept. 2 to 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Interment will be on Sept. 8, 11 a.m., the family said.