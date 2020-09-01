Trade chief says reluctant on issuing SRP for gadgets, not 'one-size-fits-all'

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry is "reluctant" on issuing a suggested retail price on gadgets, its chief said Tuesday as the agency studied the proposal following high demand.

The agency will release its decision on the matter this week, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

"Reluctant kami pagdating sa computer and gadgets, iba-iba talaga ang features niya, yung presyo, performance, power nung mga gadget kaya di ho one-size fits all ang SRP para diyan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We're reluctant when it comes to computer and gadgets because they have different features, prices, performance and power. The SRP is not one-size fits all.)

"Kung kakailanganin, maglalagay tayo sa basic features, ilang (gigabyte) 'yung RAM niya pero pinag-aaralan pa ho yun."

(If needed, we will put an SRP on basic features such as how many gigabytes its RAM is, but we're still studying it.)

The demand for laptops, tablets, and smartphones increased as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted classes to shift online with printed modules and businesses implement work from home arrangements.