SKYcable belies ‘fake news’ it will stop operating cable, broadband services

MANILA - SKYcable on Tuesday belied social media posts saying its cable and broadband services will stop operating.

“We urge the public to refrain from sharing the fake news,” the company said in an advisory posted on Facebook.

SKYcable assured its subscribers that SKYcable and SKY Fiber continue to operate.

“For official updates, please follow our official accounts on Twitter (@skyserves) and Facebook (@myskycable) or visit mysky.com.ph,” the company said.

SKYcable is part of the Lopes Group of Companies.

News.abs-cbn.com is the official news website of ABS-CBN Corp which is also part of the Lopez Group.