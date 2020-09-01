Home  >  Business

Manila Water announces service interruption in 123 barangays from Sept. 3 to 4

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2020 05:10 PM

MANILA - At least 123 barangays in Metro Manila will experience temporary water service interruption due to scheduled pipe relocation and retrofitting activities, Manila water said Tuesday. 

In a statement, the concessionaire said it would undertake pipe relocation and retrofitting at the Lambingan Bridge in Sta. Ana, Manila. 

Service interruption will be from 9 p.m. of Sept. 3 until 6 a.m. of Sept. 4, Manila Water said.

"This will result to temporary water service interruption affecting almost 300,000 population in 79,076 households, commercial and business establishments in 123 barangays in Makati, Mandaluyong, San Juan and Manila," Manila Water said.

LIST OF AFFECTED BARANGAYS:

MANILA

763, 764, 765, 766, 767, 768, 769, 770, 771, 772, 773, 774, 775, 776, 777, 778, 779, 780, 781, 782, 783, 784, 785, 786, 787, 788, 789, 790, 791, 792, 793, 794, 795, 796, 797, 798, 799, 800, 801, 802, 803, 804, 805, 806, 807, 808, 809, 810, 811, 812, 813, 814, 815, 816, 817, 818, 818-A, 819, 820, 866, 869, 873, 874, 875, 876, 877, 878, 879, 880, 881, 882, 883, 884, 885, 886, 887, 888, 889, 890, 891, 892, 893, 894, 895, 896, 897, 898, 899, 900, 901, 902, 903, 904, 905

MAKATI 

Poblacion
Valenzuela
Olympia
Carmona
Kasilawan 
Tejeros
Singkamas 

MANDALUYONG

Bagong Silang
Burol
Daang Bakal
Hagdang Bato Itaas
Hagdang Bato Libis
Harapin Ang Bukas
Hulo
Mabini-J. Rizal 
Namayan 
New Zaniga
Old Zaniga
Pag-asa
Plainview
Poblacion
San Jose
Vergara

SAN JUAN 

Addition HIlls
Batis
Kabayanan
Maytunas
Santa Lucia
Tibagan

Affected households were advised to store enough supply during the interruption period. 

 

