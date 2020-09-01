Manila Water announces service interruption in 123 barangays from Sept. 3 to 4

MANILA - At least 123 barangays in Metro Manila will experience temporary water service interruption due to scheduled pipe relocation and retrofitting activities, Manila water said Tuesday.
In a statement, the concessionaire said it would undertake pipe relocation and retrofitting at the Lambingan Bridge in Sta. Ana, Manila.
Service interruption will be from 9 p.m. of Sept. 3 until 6 a.m. of Sept. 4, Manila Water said.
"This will result to temporary water service interruption affecting almost 300,000 population in 79,076 households, commercial and business establishments in 123 barangays in Makati, Mandaluyong, San Juan and Manila," Manila Water said.
LIST OF AFFECTED BARANGAYS:
MANILA
763, 764, 765, 766, 767, 768, 769, 770, 771, 772, 773, 774, 775, 776, 777, 778, 779, 780, 781, 782, 783, 784, 785, 786, 787, 788, 789, 790, 791, 792, 793, 794, 795, 796, 797, 798, 799, 800, 801, 802, 803, 804, 805, 806, 807, 808, 809, 810, 811, 812, 813, 814, 815, 816, 817, 818, 818-A, 819, 820, 866, 869, 873, 874, 875, 876, 877, 878, 879, 880, 881, 882, 883, 884, 885, 886, 887, 888, 889, 890, 891, 892, 893, 894, 895, 896, 897, 898, 899, 900, 901, 902, 903, 904, 905
MAKATI
Poblacion
Valenzuela
Olympia
Carmona
Kasilawan
Tejeros
Singkamas
MANDALUYONG
Bagong Silang
Burol
Daang Bakal
Hagdang Bato Itaas
Hagdang Bato Libis
Harapin Ang Bukas
Hulo
Mabini-J. Rizal
Namayan
New Zaniga
Old Zaniga
Pag-asa
Plainview
Poblacion
San Jose
Vergara
SAN JUAN
Addition HIlls
Batis
Kabayanan
Maytunas
Santa Lucia
Tibagan
Affected households were advised to store enough supply during the interruption period.
