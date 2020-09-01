Manila Water announces service interruption in 123 barangays from Sept. 3 to 4

MANILA - At least 123 barangays in Metro Manila will experience temporary water service interruption due to scheduled pipe relocation and retrofitting activities, Manila water said Tuesday.

In a statement, the concessionaire said it would undertake pipe relocation and retrofitting at the Lambingan Bridge in Sta. Ana, Manila.

Service interruption will be from 9 p.m. of Sept. 3 until 6 a.m. of Sept. 4, Manila Water said.

"This will result to temporary water service interruption affecting almost 300,000 population in 79,076 households, commercial and business establishments in 123 barangays in Makati, Mandaluyong, San Juan and Manila," Manila Water said.

LIST OF AFFECTED BARANGAYS:

MANILA

763, 764, 765, 766, 767, 768, 769, 770, 771, 772, 773, 774, 775, 776, 777, 778, 779, 780, 781, 782, 783, 784, 785, 786, 787, 788, 789, 790, 791, 792, 793, 794, 795, 796, 797, 798, 799, 800, 801, 802, 803, 804, 805, 806, 807, 808, 809, 810, 811, 812, 813, 814, 815, 816, 817, 818, 818-A, 819, 820, 866, 869, 873, 874, 875, 876, 877, 878, 879, 880, 881, 882, 883, 884, 885, 886, 887, 888, 889, 890, 891, 892, 893, 894, 895, 896, 897, 898, 899, 900, 901, 902, 903, 904, 905

MAKATI

Poblacion

Valenzuela

Olympia

Carmona

Kasilawan

Tejeros

Singkamas

MANDALUYONG

Bagong Silang

Burol

Daang Bakal

Hagdang Bato Itaas

Hagdang Bato Libis

Harapin Ang Bukas

Hulo

Mabini-J. Rizal

Namayan

New Zaniga

Old Zaniga

Pag-asa

Plainview

Poblacion

San Jose

Vergara

SAN JUAN

Addition HIlls

Batis

Kabayanan

Maytunas

Santa Lucia

Tibagan

Affected households were advised to store enough supply during the interruption period.