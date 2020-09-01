Asian Terminals shifting to cashless payments for port fees

Manila South Harbor. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo



MANILA - Philippine ports operator Asian Terminals Inc (ATI) on Monday said it has launched its "revitalized" online platform that allows customers to pay import and export-related fees and charges.

The Manila South Harbor operator said its ePay Portals allow port users to make online payments on a real-time basis, 24/7 with links to ATI’s e-banking partners, BDO Unibank and Metrobank.

ATI said it is working to include more banks and electronic options on its platform.

"This digital push is aligned with the Joint Memorandum Circular No. 01 recently issued by the Anti Red Tape Authority, Department of Trade & Industry, Philippine Ports Authority and the Bureau of Customs which mandates the use of online platforms for filing, processing, and payment of all port and cargo-related charges," the company said.

The company said the move to contactless payments is also part of efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.

“As a trade enabler and port technology pioneer, ATI is committed to adapting smart and innovative solutions to fast-track trade and minimize supply chain disruptions, especially during this global pandemic,” ATI executive vice president William Khoury said.

ATI said port users can avail of its e-payment facilities by registering or logging into ATI Webtrack on the company's website.

While the company transitions to online payments, port users can still pay through over-the-counter bank deposits and ATI’s Billing & Collections Unit for a limited time, ATI said.

The company operates the Manila South Harbor, the Port of Batangas, Batangas Container Terminal and off-dock yards in Sta. Mesa, Manila and Calamba, Laguna.

Toll operators are also shifting to contactless payments amid worries about COVID-19.