MANILA -- Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said Thursday that the upper chamber will pass by December its proposed P150 across the board minimum wage increase.

Speaking to reporters, Zubiri also criticized the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for "staying neutral," when Sec. Bienvenido Laguesma mentioned in Thursday's budget hearing that they are neither for or against the legislated wage hike.

"The DOLE will always stay neutral, which I think is a misconception and a wrong position to take. They should not be neutral. They should always fight for the welfare of the laborers," he said.

Still, Zubiri wants to pass the measure, which he thinks will be a "great Christmas gift" for Filipinos.

"We're pushing that before the year ends - by December - we'll pass the legislative wage [hike] bill. It may not be a priority in the LEDAC, but what is important is the Senate would make a stand. We'll pass it here... So that by next year, it will be a great Christmas gift for the Filipino people for 2024," he added.

Zubiri believes the increase should not only for minimum wage earners.

"Across the board, even for all of you above minimum wage earners. Dapat bigyan din kayo ng dagdag sahod," he said.

'Shooting for the stars'

During DOLE's budget hearing, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III said the government should "work for the aspiration" to provide Filipinos with a living wage.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva agrees with this.

"Time and time again, we have been shooting for the stars. We know that this is the right thing to do, but for so many reasons hindi natin makuha ang living wage," he said.

Ma. Criselda Sy, executive director of the National Wages Productivity Commission, explained it is "always ideal to look at the living wage," but "several factors" must be considered.

"It's not just the living wage because akin to living wage is the improvement of the standard of living of our people. And we do it not just by increasing the minimum wage because, as mentioned by the secretary (Laguesma) the minimum wage is just the floor wage that is intended to protect the most vulnerable workers to the vagaries of the labor market. Minimum wage is just a support policy," Sy said.

"The main policy of the government is to improve the employability of our workers, and there are several interventions being done by the government: free college education, free training. We have subsidies, etc., which are intended to help the families especially those below the poverty threshold," she added.

Earlier, Zubiri said he is amenable to a P100 across the board wage increase, but the goal is still to stick to their original proposal of P150.