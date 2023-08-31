Bank lending grows 7.8 pct in June, slower than May

MANILA -- Bank lending continued to grow in June, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Thursday.

Outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks, net of reverse repurchase placements with the BSP, grew 7.8 percent in June,

This slower than the 9.4 percent growth recorded in May, according to the BSP.

The BSP said outstanding loans to residents, net of RRPs, also increased at a softer pace of 7.9 percent from 9.3 percent in May. Outstanding loans for production activities, meanwhile, went up by 6.3 in June, against May's 7.9 percent.

Consumer loans to residents, however, rose at a slightly faster rate of 23.7 percent in June from 22.7 percent in May given the increase in credit card and motor vehicle loans.

BSP said the slowdown in credit activity reflects the impact of monetary policy tightening.

Earlier in August, the BSP kept its policy rate at 6.25 percent after inflation slowed down for a sixth straight month in July.

"Looking ahead, the BSP remains prepared to ensure that domestic liquidity and lending dynamics are in line with its price and financial stability objectives," the Central Bank said.

