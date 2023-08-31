AirAsia cancels flights to Hong Kong, Macao due to Goring

An AirAsia aircraft at an an airport. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — AirAsia on Thursday cancelled a few of its flights to Hong Kong and Macao due to the threat of super typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) over these areas.

AirAsia said the following flights were cancelled.

Z2 1264 Manila - Hong Kong 3 p.m. departure

Z2 1265 Hong Kong - Manila 6:15 p.m. departure

Z2 92 Manila - Macao 4:20 p.m. departure

Z2 93 Macao - Manila 7:10 p.m. departure

Goring left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday night. In its final bulletin on the super typhoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Goring is expected to take a west northwestward path across the waters off Guangdong, China, then turn west southwestward or southwestward.

It will be closest to land--near Hong Kong or Pearl River Delta--by Saturday morning.

AirAsia said affected passengers could ask for a full refund, retain the value of the flight booking in the guest’s AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel, or change to any new travel date within 30 days from the original departure date to the same destination.

In the Philippines, 305,000 people were affected by Goring's onslaught. One person remains missing.

