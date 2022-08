Pump jacks of the German Wintershall Dea company convey crude oil as the sun sets behind an oil field near the German-Durch border in Emlichheim, Germany, 22 March 2022. Sascha Steinbach EPA-EFE

LONDON - The price of the Brent crude, the main international oil contract, fell more than five percent on Tuesday as new Chinese pandemic lockdowns revived recession concerns among investors.

Brent slumped 5.1 percent to $99.78 per barrel at 1410 GMT, while the price of the main US crude contract, WTI, was down 4.8 percent at $92.31 per barrel.

