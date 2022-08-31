MANILA - The outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks, net of reverse repurchase (RRP) placements with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expanded in July, data from the central bank showed.

Universal and commercial bank lending expanded by 12 percent in July, which is the same level in June, the BSP said in a statement.

On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, outstanding universal and commercial bank loans rose by 0.6 percent, it added.



"The sustained growth in bank lending and liquidity will support the recovery of economic activity and domestic demand. Looking ahead, the BSP will continue to ensure that liquidity and credit dynamics remain in line with the BSP's price and financial stability objectives," the BSP said.



Several banks have said that lending activities have picked up as the COVID-19 mobility restrictions eased.

Credit card use has also seen an uptick as consumers engage in revenge spending and are buying things aside from essentials, including luxury goods.

