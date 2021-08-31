The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G unfolds into a 7-inch tablet. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G blurs the lines between tablet and phone. It’s a full-sized smartphone that unfolds into a small tablet, featuring flagship specs that can rival a laptop or even desktop.

As you may have guessed from the name, the Z Fold 3 is the third generation in Samsung’s folding ‘phablet’ line. And the company says this new model comes with several improvements.

I used the 2nd generation Z Fold for over a month last year, I can’t really say that there were a lot of design changes to the third generation. It looks and feels the almost same as its predecessor.

But that’s not a bad thing, because the Z Fold 2 was already rated by tech pundits as the best-designed folding phone back then. Other phone vendors, which started with a wrap-around folding screen, even dropped that design in favor of copying Samsung’s.

One noticeable new feature is the selfie cam on the inner unfolded screen--you hardly notice it anymore. You need to look for it to see it, as Samsung has hidden it beneath the screen.

While the Z Fold 2 had a punch hole for its selfie cam in its unfolded screen, Samsung found a clever way of hiding the camera underneath the display. It only appears when you actually need to use the selfie cam.

The Z Fold 3’s other features are more subtle. It’s now waterproof, more scratch-resistant, more durable and has updated specs. But perhaps the most significant update to this flagship foldie is its ability to use Samsung’s much-loved S Pen stylus.

Yes, after bringing the S Pen to the Galaxy S 21 Ultra 5G earlier this year, Samsung listened to the clamor for the beloved stylus to be given to the Z Fold 3.

However, the Z Fold 3 will need a new special S Pen that’s designed not to scratch the softer screen of the foldable.

But how does it perform? How are its cameras? Can you do serious gaming on this? Can it replace your tablet or even your small laptop?

As someone who's a fan of Z Fold 2 and I have pretty high expectations about this third-generation model. I hope it lives up to the grin factor of its predecessor.