An employee inspects a circuit board on the controller production line at a Gree factory, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 16, 2021.

BEIJING - China's factory activity expanded at a slower pace in August as coronavirus-related restrictions and high raw material prices pressure manufacturers in the world's second largest economy.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was 50.1 in August from 50.4 in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday.

The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction. Analysts had expected it to slip to 50.2.

Activity in China's services sector also slipped into contraction in August, official data showed on Tuesday, as COVID-19 curbs weighed on consumption in the world's second-largest economy.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was 47.5 in August versus 53.3 in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Though slower to recover from the pandemic than manufacturing, a gradual improvement in consumption in recent months had boosted the services sector. But a COVID-19 outbreak of the more infectious Delta strain led to strict containment measures, weighing on business activity and spending.

The official August composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, fell to 48.9 from July's 52.4.

China staged an impressive recovery from a coronavirus-battered slump, but growth has recently shown signs of losing momentum due to domestic COVID-19 outbreaks, slowing exports, tighter measures to tame hot property prices and a campaign to reduce carbon emissions.

