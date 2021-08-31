Cebu Pacific resuming Hong Kong flights on Sept. 1

MANILA - Cebu Pacific is resuming direct flights to Hong Kong from Manila beginning Sept. 1 and intends to mount flights there six times weekly, the airline announced on Tuesday.

Passengers bound for Hong Kong need to complete the HKG Department of Health Online Declaration form and bring with them a negative RT-PCR test result conducted within 72 hours before the scheduled time of departure, Cebu Pacific said.

"All guests must also show their confirmation of room reservation in a hotel in Hong Kong for not less than 21 days," the airline added.

Fully-vaccinated are also still required to show their recognized vaccination record.

The airline said it has been gradually rebuilding its international network as it answers the need for more flights to carry essential travelers.

“There is latent travel demand and we remain cautiously optimistic as we boost operations where it is needed most,” said Xander Lao, chief commercial officer at Cebu Pacific.

The Gokongwei-led airline earlier said 95 percent of its flying crew have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cebu Pacific's resumption of Hong Kong flights follows rival Philippine Airlines' announcement that it would temporarily stop flying passengers to Hong Kong until Sept. 11.