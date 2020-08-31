SEC gets ISO certification for core services

MANILA - The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said it has been granted ISO certification for all of its core services across its main and extension offices.

The SEC said the ISO 9001:2015 Certification attests to the Commission’s adherence to world-class standards in providing regulatory services to the corporate sector, the capital market participants, and the securities and investment instruments market in the Philippines, and protection of the investing public.



“Soon, we will start our journey toward digital transformation to keep pace with, if not ahead of, the fast-changing needs of the business industry and the capital market,” said SEC Chairman Emilio Aquino.



The Commission said it first got ISO-cetified in 2018 for its quality management system covering the registration of partnerships and corporations doing business in the Philippines, and the licensing of capital market institutions and professionals.