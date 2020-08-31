LIST: AirAsia flight schedule until Sept. 30

MANILA - AirAsia said Monday its scheduled flights were updated to reflect new available routes until Sept. 30.

Flights have gradually resumed after Metro Manila and other neighboring provinces emerged from modified enhanced community quarantine last Aug. 18.

In an advisory, AirAsia said guests may now book for flights for the following routes below:

LOCAL FLIGHTS

Z2 775/776 Manila - Cebu - Manila (starting Sept. 1)

Z2 763/764 Manila - Cebu - Manila (staring Sept. 8)

Z2 613/614 Manila - Davao - Manila (starting Sept. 1)

Z2 611/612 Manila - Davao - Manila (starting Sept. 8)

Z2 310 Iloilo - Manila (staring Sept. 1)

Z2 309/310 Manila - Iloilo - Manila (starting Sept. 1)

Z2 322/323 Manila - Tacloban - Manila (Starting Sept. 1)

Z2 691/692 Manila - CDO - Manila (starting Sept. 1)

Z2 693/694 Manila - CDO - Manila (starting Sept. 8)

Z2 426/427 Manila - Puerto Princesa - Manila (Sept. 1)

Z2 605/606 Manila - Bacolod - Manila (starting Sept. 1)

Z2 711/712 Manila - Kalibo - Manila (starting Sept. 8)

Z2 225/226 Manila - Caticlan - Manila (starting Sept. 8)

Z2 350/351 Manila - Tagbilaran - Manila (starting Sept. 16)

Z2 480/481 Clark - Davao - Clark (starting Sept. 1)

Z2 521/522 Cebu - Davao - Cebu (starting Sept. 1)

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS FROM SEPT. TO SEPT. 30

Z2 942/943 Manila - Kualan Lumpur - Manila (starting Sept. 1)

Z2 501/502 Manila - Kota Kinabalu - Manila (starting Sept. 2)

Passengers are encouraged to check with their local and national governments for further changes, the airline said.

With the volatility in flight schedules, passengers can avail of flexibility options for bookings canceled from March 23 to Aug. 31, AirAsia said.

Affected passengers can choose between a credit account valid for 2 years of unlimited flight changes until Oct. 31, 2020, it said.