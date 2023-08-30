Healthy herbs and spices used for cooking Halal dishes from Babu Kwan restaurant in Cagayan de Oro City. Photo courtesy of the Department of Tourism



MANILA — The Philippines will be participating in the World Islamic Entrepreneurship Summit in September to help small businesses in the Halal industry, an official from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Wednesday.

The World Islamic Entrepreneurship Summit 2023 will be taking place in Indonesia from September 6 to 9, said Aleem Siddiqui Guiapal, program manager for DTI’s Halal Industry Development.

“Ang layunin ay bigyan yung mga entrepreneur, mga maliliit na manggagawa, SME (small and medium enterprises) na magkaroon ng pagpupulong, including investment promotion para mabigyan ng suporta ang pangangailangan ng maliliit na negosyante,” he said in a public briefing.

“Naglalayon tayo na before the end of the year, mailaunch natin yung mga programa na makakatulong sa pagsuporta sa kanila,” he said.

Aside from the Philippines, 12 other countries from Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa will be attending the Summit, he said.

There will also be sessions on the role of women in entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, fusion of technology to digital economy and Halal finances for SMEs, he said.