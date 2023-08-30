Agri workers also seen needing upskilling like IT workers

MANILA - The Philippines should not forget to upskill its agricultural workers even as it strives to raise the skills of its IT workers, the head of the country’s largest business group said on Wednesday.

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry President George Barcelon said while upskilling in industries like business process outsourcing and electronics is important, priority should still be given to the agriculture industry and agricultural workers.

“We know very well that agriculture is top of mind for the country because unang-una, we need to have food security, food sufficiency,” Barcelon said during a forum on the jobs and skills mismatch in the country.

Barcelon said agriculture can also be a big job generator.

“Agri countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, they leverage on that. They export a lot more,” said Barcelon.

The Philippine Business for Education, in partnership with the International Labour Organization and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), held a knowledge-sharing forum in Makati on job upskilling.

During the forum, industry leaders and experts from different countries were able to share the best practices they have implemented to develop the skills of their workforce, especially amid the age of digitalization.

This is especially relevant to the Philippines where the BPO sector could be at risk due to technological advancements, said Leonina Morillo, who heads the social and economic development arm of the British Embassy in Manila.

For representatives of Te Pūkenga or the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, greater collaboration between the public and private sector is key to any upskilling initiative.

“One of the really important areas is industry— not just involvement, actually, but industry leadership in the process,” said Te Pūkenga International Development Services Manager Joanne Hardie.

Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI) President Dan Lachica said they are prepared to work with TESDA in coming up with specific courses that will equip Filipinos with the skills needed to work in the electronics industry. As it stands now, Lachica said that most college graduates do not have enough training in advance manufacturing.

“Unfortunately, what higher education institutes produce, the skills are not enough to meet the needs of the industry. For functional skills, for example, digital fluency, (working on) programmable logic controllers, how to work on automation,” he said.

On the part of TESDA Director General Suharto Mangudadatu, he said they will continue to improve their industry board mechanism to “ensure that TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) programs developed are up to the standards set not just by TESDA, but by employers, industry practitioners, and the academe as well.”

PBEd Executive Director Justine Raagas said this kind of partnership will also improve the subjects being taught in school.

“Ano ba yung mga competencies, ano ba yung mga skills? It’s important na nama-map eto, na-i-itemize or naisusulat para naman naco-communicate ito sa academe, naco-communicate ito sa government para this gets translated into curriculum,” she said.