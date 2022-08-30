MANILA - Indonesia's "Most Trusted Company" is a subsidiary of the Philippines' Universal Robina Corp, the Gokongwei-led firm said on Tuesday.

URC Indonesia was given the prestigious award by the Indonesia Award Center to URC Indonesia, URC said.

The award is given to Indonesian companies that have a proven track record in producing high-quality products and services, as well as having contributed to Indonesia’s development and advancement, the company said.

URC Indonesia was awarded along with companies that were also recognized as being the Most Trusted Business, Most Trusted Product, Most Trusted Brand, and some other categories, the Gokongwei-led fiem added.

“This award is a recognition of the efforts of our employees who work tirelessly with high engagement and dedication to continuously transform the company to be better every day and achieve commendable results even in the midst of a pandemic,” said URC Indonesia Country General Manager Taufiq Basthami.

Among URC Indonesia’s core brands are Piattos and Cloud 9.

