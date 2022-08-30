DOLE, DOT team up for tourism and hospitality employment boost



The Department of Tourism and Department of Labor and Employment on Tuesday forged a partnership in providing employment in the tourism sector.

The Department of Tourism and Department of Labor and Employment on Tuesday forged a partnership in providing employment in the tourism sector. Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News The Department of Tourism and Department of Labor and Employment on Tuesday forged a partnership in providing employment in the tourism sector. Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News The Department of Tourism and Department of Labor and Employment on Tuesday forged a partnership in providing employment in the tourism sector. Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News The Department of Tourism and Department of Labor and Employment on Tuesday forged a partnership in providing employment in the tourism sector. Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

The two agencies signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the launch of a tourism job fair titled, "Trabaho, Turismo, Asenso."

The activity will be held on Sept. 22-24 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.

Job fair locations will also be set up in SM City Cebu and Abreeza Mall in Davao City.

According to DOT Sec. Christina Garcia-Frasco, the manpower in the tourism industry needs augmentation since number of international tourists has started to climb.

"(There have been) 1.32 million arrivals recorded since February 10, 2022 since our borders re-opened to international leisure traveller," Frasco said.

The DOT projects that by the end of the year, international tourists will reach 1.7 million.

Aside from local opportunities, overseas hospitality career jobs will also be made available to Filipinos in a different job fair in coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers and DOLE.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma assured displaced workers that they will be prioritized in the job fair, together with fresh college graduates and TESDA-certified applicants.

"From January to June 2022, the accommodation and food service industry recorded 12,717 local job displacement, from 739 reporting establishments to the DOLE online establishment report system," Laguesma said.

As of this month, there are 1,186 regular vacancies and 240 part-time vacancies up for grabs.

RELATED VIDEO