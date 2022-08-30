Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has earmarked P100 million for the modernization of the country's salt industry, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said Tuesday.

In a public briefing, BFAR chief information officer Nazzer Briguera said that the fund will help boost efforts for the country to become more self-sufficient in the production of salt.

"Ilalaan po ang pondong ito para sa pagpapalakas ng kapasidad ng ating salt makers dito sa bansa. Nandiyan po ang pagbibigay sa kanila ng bagong teknolohiya, makabagong kagamitan at kaalaman po para masiguro din 'yong aspeto ng food safety para sa asin dahil ito po'y bahagi ng ating pagkain," Briguera said.

(This fund will be allotted to strengthen the production capacity of our country's salt makers. It will be used to provide them with new technologies, modern equipment, as well as knowledge to ensure food safety as salt is also part of our staple food.)

He added that so far, BFAR has identified about 30 groups of salt makers nationwide. The modernization program aims to benefit 100 of these salt makers.

So far, BFAR has given assistance to salt makers in the Ilocos Region. It plans to expand the distribution of this aid to salt makers in other regions, particularly in Regions 6 and 9, once the P100-million fund is released.

Briguela also noted that the bureau decided to pay more attention to the salt industry as it has not been given priority for the longest time.

"Sa ngayon, even the PSA (Philippine Statistics Authority), ay wala pang datos na komprehensibo pagdating sa asin. Dahil po sa sitwasyon na ito, nakita po ng DA na kailangang magbigay ng sapat na atensyon para sa industriyang ito, nang sa gayon ay magkaroon po tayo ng self-sufficiency pagdating sa asin at hindi na po tayo aasa sa pag-angkat ng commodity na ito."

(Right now, even the PSA doesn't have comprehensive data about salt. Because of this, the DA has realized that attention must be given to this industry, so we can achieve self-sufficiency in salt and we wouldn't have to rely on importing this commodity.)

Aside from self-sufficiency, Briguela said that the move also hopes to create more jobs.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles earlier said that the Marcos administration is looking to modernize the production of salt in the country.

“Tutulong ang ating pamahalaan para sa modernisasyon ng ating industriya ng pag-aasin,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a tweet on Monday.

(Our government will help in modernizing our salt industry.)

Aside from the salt industry, BFAR and DA are also looking to modernize the country's fisheries.

Among the steps they plan to take, Briguela said, is to provide bigger boats for fisherfolk and provide them with devices that will help them catch more fish with easier methods.