MANILA - The movements of the unvaccinated must be limited for “the common good,” a palace adviser said on Monday.

“Restricting full mobility of the unvaccinated is the price to pay, but this is not permanent since things can change when we get better,” said Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.

“In any angle, this is justified since this simply aims to benefit the common good,” Concepcion added in a statement.

Concepcion earlier warned against what he called the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and pushed for allowing malls and restaurants to limit entry to only those who have been vaccinated.

He said the government should consider this once “enough” Metro Manila residents have been vaccinated.

The palace adviser said his proposal is backed by both big companies and small businesses.

The Trade Department earlier thumbed down this proposal saying this was discriminatory, as the number of those vaccinated was still low.

The Commission on Human Rights and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines also questioned the legality of Concepcion’s proposal.

As of Aug. 27, only ​​13,371,734 individuals have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the ABS-CBN Vaccine Tracker.

In Metro Manila, only 3,897,152 have been fully vaccinated.