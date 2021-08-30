MANILA - Philippine Airlines’ flights to Hong Kong will continue to operate as scheduled but will only be carrying cargo and not passengers in compliance with Hong Kong’s ban, the airline said on Monday.

PAL currently mounts to Hong Kong every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Hong Kong’s government imposed a 2-week ban on PAL flights starting Sunday, Aug. 30, after several passengers from the airline tested positive for COVID-19.

The ban, which will be in effect until Sept. 11, was imposed after 3 of 7 imported coronavirus cases confirmed in Hong Kong on Sunday were found to have come from Manila via the airline's flight PR300, according to the South China Morning Post.



In a statement, PAL however said that all three passengers (2 Filipinos and 1 Chinese national) presented negative COVID-19 test results when they checked in for their PR300 flights.

“We reiterate that the top priority of Philippine Airlines has always been the safety and health of our passengers,” the flag carrier said.

PAL said strict safety measures are in place to protect passengers throughout the journey on all its flights.

“Our advanced cabin air flow systems ensure a protective air flow inflight, and each plane has onboard HEPA filters to cleanse cabin air from bacteria and viruses. Our cabin crew who serve and assist wear full PPEs as well as face masks and shields. Every aircraft surface is also sanitized and disinfected after every flight,” PAL said.

Passengers affected by the ban may rebook refund or convert their tickets into a travel voucher, PAL said. Rebooking and refund service fees are waived, the company added.