Mga negosyante na pabor sa 'bakuna bubble' nadadagdagan

MAYNILA - Nadadagdagan ang listahan ng mga iba’t ibang sektor sa pagne-negosyo na pabor sa panukala na magpatupad ng mga “bakuna bubble” kung saan tanging mga bakunado at mga may negatibong test result lang ang papapasukin sa mga establisimiyento.

Ayon kay Ayala Malls President Chris Maglanoc, hindi ito magiging mahirap ipatupad sa mga mall dahil sa mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng mga health at safety protocol.

“Malls have sufficient protocols to follow which is why the concept of the Bakuna Bubble will not be difficult,” aniya.

Malaki rin umano ang maitutulong nito lalo na sa food at beverage sector na labis na naapektuhan ng pandemya, ayon kay Resto PH President Eric Teng.

“Being one of the badly-hit sectors especially because of lockdowns, wherein most dine-in services are disallowed, bakuna bubble for restaurants will definitely help us,” aniya.

Para naman kay McDonald’s Philippines managing director Margot Torres, hindi maituturing na diskriminasyon ito dahil magsisilbi itong proteksyon sa mga hindi pa bakunado. Makababawas din umano ito sa problema ngayong pandemya.

“We welcome that only fully vaccinated will enter our doors. This is not favoring the vaccinated but protecting the unvaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are like a 'seatbelt,' and they are protection from any form of 'accident,' like the virus,” ani Torres.

Iginiit naman ni Wilcon Depot, Inc. EVP and COO Rosemarie Ong na mahalagang payagan ang mga mamimili na makapunta sa mga establisimiyento lalo na at kailangang makita ang mga binibiling produkto.

“For retails, there are two channels to avail, and there are limitations of course when it comes to online selling because consumers cannot see a product that sometimes need to be physically seen.”

Dapat magkaroon ng malinaw na panuntunan upang umakma ito sa sektor ng transportasyon, ayon kay Victory Liner, Inc. President and General Manager Marivic Del Pilar.

“There have to be uniform rules for the transportation sector to be able to complement this bubble," aniya.

Pabor din sa pagpapatupad nito ang mga nasa IT at business processing sector, mga salon, at mga gym owners.

Naunang nanawagan si Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship at Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion na magpatupad ng naturang "bubble".

Paliwanag niya, na bilang mga negosyante, kailangang tingnan sa pangkabuuan ang sitwasyon at kung paano muling mapapasigla ang ekonomiya sa gitna ng pandemya.

“As entrepreneurs, we have to look for the totality and take a look at how to strike a proper balance. This is the best way forward,” aniya.

Pero ayon sa justice department, hindi pa umano oras para magpatupad nito dahil may katanungan sa legalidad ang naturang panukala.

— Ulat ni Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

KAUGNAY NA ULAT

Watch more on iWantTFC