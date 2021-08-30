MANILA - Cebu Pacific has vaccinated 95 percent of its flying pilots and cabin crew against COVID-19, and is on track to inoculate all of its employees by October this year, the airline said on Monday.

The budget carrier added that 93 percent of its total workforce have been inoculated.

“The COVID Protect program is part of the Gokongwei Group's initiative for all its business units. Through this, CEB employees receive free inoculation for themselves and their dependents, as well as its third-party workers,” the company said.

The company said it has also been coordinating with various local government units to boost the progress of vaccination for its workforce.

Airlines have been hit hard by the pandemic as countries and regions closed their borders to check the spread of the virus.

Cebu Pacific had to cancel several domestic flights from Sept. 1-5 after the government extended the modified enhanced community quarantine over Metro Manila to Sept. 7.

Philippine Airlines was banned from holding passenger flights to Hong Kong for 2 weeks after 3 passengers on one of its flights later tested positive for the virus.