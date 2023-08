The logo of Toyota at the Big 2023 Motor Sale, an automotive trade event in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 August 2023. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT/FILE



TOKYO — Toyota said Tuesday it halted operations at 12 of its 14 factories in Japan due to a system glitch, but that it did not appear to be a cyberattack.

"Twelve vehicle factories, affecting 25 lines, are not able to process orders for parts due to a system glitch... At this point, we believe it is not a cyberattack," a Toyota spokesman told AFP.