BOC mum if some officials involved in smuggling

Fake shoes and motorcycle helmets without proper ICC stickers are being checked during an inspection conducted by representatives of Bureau of Customs and Department of Trade and Industry at a warehouse on Toclong-San Sebastian road in Kawit, Cavite on April 06, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday said it is still waiting for an investigation on smuggling and hoarding, including the possibility of public officials being involved in these.

BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said the Department of Justice (DOJ) would help build up the cases on individuals involved in the smuggling and hoarding of goods.

"Kapag mayroon na-buildup na kaso ang Bureau of Customs then we submit all the evidences [sic] with the DOJ and it will be DOJ who will help us in filing the cases," Rubio said at a Palace briefing.

"Sila iyong nagku-collate lahat iyan at tinitingnan kung iyong ebidensiya natin ay sapat para makasuhan natin iyong mga dapat kasuhan," he added.

When asked if there were officials involved, Rubio said they were still waiting for the results of the probe.

The DOJ in July said it was verifying reports that government officials might be involved in the smuggling of agricultural products into the country.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. vowed during his second State of the Nation Address to go after and prosecute smugglers and hoarders, whom he accused of manipulating the prices of agricultural products.

Marcos ordered BOC to boost their fight against smuggling during a sectoral meeting earlier in the day.