Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Distributors of petroleum products on Monday announced a big-time price hike for gasoline, kerosene and diesel that would take effect on Aug. 30.

Price adjustments are as follows:

SHELL

Gasoline P1.40 per liter increase

Kerosene P6.10 per liter increase

Diesel P6.10 per liter increase

SEAOIL

Gasoline P1.40 per liter increase

Diesel P6.10 per liter increase

Kerosene P6.10 increase

CLEANFUEL

Gasoline P1.40 per liter increase

Diesel P6.10 per liter increase

