MANILA — Distributors of petroleum products on Monday announced a big-time price hike for gasoline, kerosene and diesel that would take effect on Aug. 30.

Price adjustments are as follows:

SHELL
Gasoline P1.40 per liter increase
Kerosene P6.10 per liter increase
Diesel P6.10 per liter increase

SEAOIL
Gasoline P1.40 per liter increase
Diesel P6.10 per liter increase
Kerosene P6.10 increase

CLEANFUEL
Gasoline P1.40 per liter increase
Diesel P6.10 per liter increase

Refresh this page for updates.

Jeepney drivers brace for another big-time oil price hike
Mga tsuper umaaray sa nakaambang taas-presyo sa petrolyo
Diesel, kerosene prices forecast to increase by as much as P6 next week