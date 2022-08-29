Home  >  Business

Diesel, kerosene prices to increase by P6.10 per liter on Aug. 30

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2022 10:36 AM | Updated as of Aug 29 2022 11:52 AM

Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File
Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Distributors of petroleum products on Monday announced a big-time price hike for gasoline, kerosene and diesel that would take effect on Aug. 30. 

Price adjustments are as follows:

SHELL

  • Gasoline P1.40 per liter increase
  • Kerosene P6.10 per liter increase
  • Diesel P6.10 per liter increase

SEAOIL

  • Gasoline P1.40 per liter increase
  • Diesel P6.10 per liter increase
  • Kerosene P6.10 increase

CLEANFUEL

  • Gasoline P1.40 per liter increase
  • Diesel P6.10 per liter increase

Refresh this page for updates.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  oil price hike   gasoline   kerosene   diesel   gas prices   oil supply   pump prices   gasoline price   petroleum products  

BRAND NEWS