Business Mentor: Strengthening the entrepreneurial faith

The image of the Quiapo Church is reflected on the face shield of a woman attending the Last Friday mass outside the church on August 28, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

As we step into the “new normal”, many are left wondering what life would be?

Will we still get to enjoy the things that we used to? Will we ever get back to where we left off? What will happen to our new graduates? Will they be able to find a job? Will companies be able to hire new employees? Will business still be able to rise after being locked down for almost three months?

A lot of questions indeed. But one thing that we all need to keep in mind is that for as long as we are alive, there is hope. Coping up with the changes may be difficult, but we must not be overcome with fear.

As businesses start to reopen, will people will still have the same purchasing power? A wise entrepreneur should be able to find ways on how to provide great products and services even if it means making some adjustments.

Let’s face it, the life we have experienced in the past months has made us realized that in just a moment everything can change. We need to become resilient, whether you are an entrepreneur or an ordinary Juan.

I am happy to see that some of the entrepreneurs that I personally know have continued their business.

The pandemic has also made me feel some apprehensions. But having such a strong faith in Him, I pushed myself to become an instrument for others so that I could somehow alleviate their worries.

Many of my readers in this column have become my followers on Facebook. They may have noticed that during the height of the pandemic I remained visible. This is because I wanted to give inspiration to other entrepreneurs who might be losing faith because of the crisis. I also wanted to encourage others to start building their own business especially those who lost their jobs.

What is great about my job is that, as I help others feel confident and full hope, it has also filled my heart with joy that I can make a difference in the lives of others.

I would like to share with you a little secret that has led me to where I am today. My strong faith in the Lord and love for my family are the reasons why I am still on my feet, inspiring so many people and guiding them with their businesses. If you feel that you need a little push to find the “light”, I hope these will help you:

Always think positive

Some situations can test our faith. Disappointment happens when we expect too much. Realize that we can’t always win in every situation and that we may only win certain battles. Therefore, always be hopeful that things will turn around when we experience pain or frustrations.

Be passionate

What was the reason you chose to go into your line of business? It must have something to do with what you truly wanted for so long. Being passionate about your work or the business that you have is what would always make you move forward.

Give your all to propel

You cannot perform “half-baked” because the outcome will surely be a disaster. You should learn to work hard. Remember that whatever you show towards your employees is a reflection of your brand. So, you might as well exert all your efforts into positively influencing your employees.

Surround yourself with good company

Tell me who your friends are and I’ll tell you who you are. You don’t want to be with people with a bad reputation. We should reduce interaction with people who are full of negativity. Instead, we must fill our lives with people who are supportive, realistic, optimistic, motivated, and hardworking.

Be stubborn

Be persistent and determined to succeed. Entrepreneurs must have the grit to overcome all fears and failures because these are the greatest lessons that can help any entrepreneur to direct himself to places that need growth and reinvention.

Make it a habit to read

There are so many books available that can help you get motivated/inspired to pursue your chosen path. When you always fill your thoughts with inspirational thoughts, it moves you to do good to others and for others.

Strengthen your relationship with people who support you

It truly helps when you feel that your family is behind your every move. The encouragement they provide strengthens your faith in yourself to go on and move us into a deeper commitment to our chosen careers.

When we gear our thoughts and actions toward success, it makes it easier to succeed. It is not like bad things are don’t happen, but we must believe that these uncertainties can teach us to better not just as an entrepreneur, but as a person. We can be shaken sometimes but, it should not last long. We need to achieve constant positive belief in ourselves because it helps to exponentially increase our potential.

---------------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: [email protected]

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com